Pear Tree Point School to close at end of school year

Pear Tree Point school first opened in 1996 as Darien’s first private elementary school. Students in pre-kindergarten through grade five attended. The Pear Tree Point website describes the school as, “Designed to deliver a superior small-scale educational experience for elementary students, the school would be grounded in low teacher-student ratios, research-proven techniques and curriculum, and state-of-the-art technology.”

But following this year, the school will close its doors.

A message from Headmaster David Trigaux on the front page of the Pear Tree Point website reads:

In an early all-school meeting, we discussed the many factors that have been impacting Pear Tree Point School and other small independent elementary schools in our region and beyond for a number of years. Due to the cumulative impact of these factors, Pear Tree Point School will close at the end of this academic year.

Despite this decision, we are going to celebrate 22 wonderful years of educating young people: over one thousand three hundred in fact, who have gone on to quality schools locally and abroad. We hear from so many of our alumni/ae, when they visit or write, that the Pear Tree Point School experience provided a significant foundation for their later achievements.

We are dedicated to helping our families find new schools for their children and making this year one filled with treasured memories. It has been a joyful privilege for me and for our faculty members and staff to work in such a beautiful and caring place where so much learning and character development has occurred. Please join us in this year’s celebration of more than two decades of success for our students and their families.

Pear Tree Point was routinely filled with academic achievers. Students routinely qualify for the Johns Hopkins Talent Search and place among the top 5% in the nation for their grade. The school has an enrollment of 120 students according to the school website, and draws from Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Southport, Stamford, Westport and Wilton, along with Darien. A teacher student ratio of one teacher for every ten students was a point of pride and at the heart of the educational philosophy for Pear Tree Point. A variety of extracurriculars were popular including athletics, fine arts, and even lego robotics. Students who leave Pear Tree Point are placed at top level schools all over the world, including in Paris, Tokyo, London, New York, and Singapore.

Pear Tree Point was also active in the community. Students worked with organizations such as Kids in Crisis, Person-to-Person, and performed a Valentine concert for seniors at Maplewood. Those organizations along with AmeriCares in Stamford and the Red Cross in Darien have been part of disaster relief efforts undertaken by Pear Tree Point as well.

Pear Tree Point also received praise from the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, who said, “Participating at high levels in the annual CTY Talent Search reflects upon the school’s academic quality, student abilities, and teacher talent. It also reflects upon the school leadership that encourages students to seek out educational challenges beyond traditional school walls. It’s a mark of quality for which your school can be justly proud. Congratulations from all of us at CTY, and best wishes for continued academic success.”