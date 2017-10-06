Parks & Recreation opening Hunt Club property with Halloween event on Oct. 29

Darien’s Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with the Ox Ridge Hunt Club to celebrate Halloween by opening the town’s recently purchased open space with a free event on Sunday, Oct. 29. Starting at noon, local families will be able to enjoy live music, field games, and a Halloween-themed egg hunt on the picturesque fields at the club.

Halloween costumes are encouraged for children and the Ox Ridge Hunt Club will host their own horsey costume parade at 1:45 p.m. with both ponies and their riders dressed for the occasion. A riding exhibit will follow in the Hunt Club’s main ring at 2 p.m. The egg hunt, playfully dubbed “The Witch Hunt,” will begin at 3:15 p.m.

Live performances will include Annie and the Natural Wonderband for children’s entertainment, rock act Exit Ramp and country music band Goldrush. Food trucks will be available on site and both admission and parking are free for this event. For more information on the Ox Ridge opening event visit the town’s website at http://darienct.gov/oxridge.

The town of Darien purchased the 16.25 acre parcel of land from the Ox Ridge Hunt Club for $6.25 million last year and is currently considering open space uses for the land as a part of the town’s parks master plan. The Ox Ridge Hunt Club also recently unveiled their “Second Century Plan” to renovate the remaining club grounds and adopt racket sports and other new activities. Representatives from the club will have a booth during the event to discuss their future plans.

Parks & Recreation Director Pam Geary said, “We met with [the Ox Ridge Hunt Club] over a month ago and they agreed that this was a great opportunity to plan this together.”

She added, “without the Hunt Club, we wouldn’t be celebrating this incredible parcel of land that the town can now call its own. Truly a blessing for the Town of Darien.”