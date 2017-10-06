Letter: Richards has a proven record of bipartisan success

To the Editor:

I am encouraging all Darien residents to strongly consider voting for Democrat Rob Richards for first selectman. Rob has a record of working successfully in a bipartisan way to meet the needs of our community. He has shown his ability to work hard to achieve his goals while finding respect and admiration from both Democrats and Republicans. As example, his outreach to the community was central to the successful installation of lights at the Darien High School. And which demonstrated his creative way to succeed while answering the questions and needs of the community. Rob will bring a fresh perspective along with his passion for Darien. I hope you will join me in voting for Rob Richards for First Selectman.