Letter: Re-elect First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and team

To the Editor:

Although we are repeatedly reminded of the issues our state is facing as a result of the failed majority leadership in Hartford, we should rest assured that here in Darien we have proven leadership that is focused on the things that matter to Darien residents.

Jayme Stevenson and her running mates, Susan Marks and Kip Koons have shown they can successfully negotiate and execute on important projects such as the acquisition of the Ox Ridge Hunt Club property, and develop long-term strategies for our assets such as bringing natural gas to Darien and implementing new pedestrian safety measures.

Stevenson’s team has continued to drive greater efficiencies in the services delivered to our Town’s residents while delivering historically low budgets and working closely with leaders of the Town’s other boards and commissions by leading with a nonpartisan and inclusive approach. Join me in reelecting Stevenson, Marks and Koons this November.

Jim Palen

5 Hickory Lane

The writer is a member of the Board of Finance