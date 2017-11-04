Saturday: Darien’s Mather Homestead to hold homestead harvest fest

The Mather Homestead will open its doors to the public for the first time with a fall open house, the Homestead Harvest Fest. The event will take place on Nov. 4 from 11 to 2 p.m.

Featuring cider, donuts, pony rides, historical games and crafts, the event will allow visitors to taste a piece of Darien’s history and enjoy the beautiful property. Families can tour the home, play old-fashioned games, try on revolutionary attire and take home a craft.

“We are thrilled to open the property for the first time and let neighbors near and far have chance to enjoy this beautiful home,” said Lauren Swenson, Executive Director of The Mather Homestead Foundation

“Families and adults alike can sample a bit of Darien’s history and have fun doing it. Tours are typically only available by appointment so this is a great chance to visit the home, learn more about our goals and programs and have fun tasting a piece of American history,” Swenson said.

“We also thrilled to have local sponsors like Espresso NEAT, Bartlett Tree Experts and ERI Building & Design on board and are looking forward to working with the community to preserve this piece of American History,” she said.

Homestead Harvest Fest tickets are now on sale online at the cost of $10 per adult and $5 per child. Children under 3 can attend free. Tickets can be purchased at www.matherhomestead.org. To become an event sponsor, please contact Lauren Swenson, [email protected]

About the Mather Homestead

The Mather Homestead was built in 1778 and owned by the Mather family through seven generations, until 2017 when it was donated to The Mather Homestead Foundation thanks to the generosity of the McPherson family. The Mather Homestead is known for its important role during the Revolutionary War and also as the home of Stephen Tyng Mather, the founder and first Director of the National Park Service.

​The Mather Homestead Foundation is dedicated to the preservation of the Mather House as a treasured historical place for education and enjoyment. The Foundation appreciates donations which help us to fund the ongoing operations of the Mather Homestead.