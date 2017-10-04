VIDEO: A Loss Just Wouldn’t Cut It

FIELD HOCKEY
Darien scored just enough and kept out all it needed to stay undefeated in a 2-1 victory at New Canaan, on a day when, as one goal-scorer said, “a loss just wouldn’t cut it.”
