As part of its 2017 national concert tour, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Ridgefield High School auditorium. The concert, sponsored by the American Legion Post 78, is free and open to the public.

This concert celebrates the 50th anniversary of military bands performing in Ridgefield. This concert will be dedicated in the honor of Jack Herr who spearheaded bringing bands from all the military branches for all those years. Sadly, he passed before the 50th anniversary celebration conclusion with the performance of the Marine Band.

Free tickets are available (limit four per request) by visiting www.marineband.ticketleap.com or calling 202-433-5813. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket holders must be seated by 7:15 p.m. non-ticket holders will be admitted at that time.

In the style of the band’s 17th Director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891, Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig has chosen a diverse mix of programs – from traditional band repertoire and Sousa marches to instrumental solos and a salute to the Armed Forces.

By the end of the tour, the Marine Band will have traveled 2,551 miles throughout the northeast, performing 28 concerts in 10 states, with stops in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams.



Known as “The President’s Own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band’s primary mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and

the Commandant of the Marine Corps.