Mahoney and Hellman get it done

FIELD HOCKEY

Bridget Mahoney and Molly Hellman scored in Darien’s win over New Canaan.

And it’s a good thing they did.

It didn’t really work like it was supposed to. But we scored. — Bridget Mahoney

“They were really much better than we thought they were going to be,” said Wave captain KiKi Tropsa, of the Rams, not the hustling Hellman and Mahoney.

Tropsa knows well, and the Rams know too, what that pair meant to the team on Tuesday.

“We scored two goals, which obviously saved us,” said Tropsa, following the 2-1 victory that kept Darien undefeated, despite the unwelcome narrow margin at Dunning Field.

The rub was that Darien might have had a bundle of goals for the 14 corners they earned. New Canaan had four.

And the lack of finishing rubbed the Wave coach the wrong way.

“We got corners,” said Mo Minicus. “We’re just not executing them.”

But it was New Canaan scoring off a corner it fought hard for early in the second half that broke the Wave season-long shutout streak, crashing the net in a crowd to do so.

“Field hockey is a game where, if you just get your stick down it can be tapped in,” Tropsa said. “Bridget’s goal dribbled in and Molly’s was tipped. And those are the type of goals we have to score.”

Katie Elders set up Mahoney’s 1-0 marker, set in motion on a standing give-and-go with Kendall Wisinski to the right of the cage.

“Well actually, it was a really lame goal,” said Mahoney. “It was a corner and it was supposed to be, Katie (Elders) passes it to me, the stroke, and I am supposed to one-time it into the corner. But it just kind of deflected off of my stick, and like, rolled in between the goalie’s legs.

“So it didn’t really work like it was supposed to. But we scored.”

Hellman’s winner came with 5:20 to go in the first half.

“Shea (van den Broek) kind of pushed it,” said Hellman, with Elders breaking in down the right side and passing in front to van den Broek to start the play. “And I just kind of ended up being on the post and just tipping it in.”

Darien improves to 8-0-1 overall, 8-0 FCIAC.

New Canaan is 4-4, 4-3.

Erica Blaze made six saves for Darien, scored on for the first time this season.

Darien put 12 shots on goal with Emily Gaeta in goal for the Rams.

The Wave had the Rams pinned in for much of the first half.

“It’s like, when you dominate at the beginning like that, you want to score,” Minicus said. “And (New Canaan) almost went down and scored on their very first attempt. And that’s the game changer.”

New Canaan scoring two minutes into the second half really did change the pace.

“They were good,” said Minicus. “They were crafty and we weren’t patient enough.”

