Health Wellness & Sports Expo returns to Chelsea Piers

The 6th annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 presented by WABC-TV will return to Chelsea Piers Connecticut, 1 Blachley Road, in Stamford on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

The event features health education provided by Stamford Health, activities for children, special guests, plus the latest information, products, services and demos from more than 100 exhibitors. Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food for The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County and receive a free raffle ticket or raffle tickets may be purchased for $5 each. More than 100 raffle prizes will be announced throughout the weekend.

For more information about the event, visit hws-expos.com and follow on Twitter @hws_expos, Instagram @hws_expos and Facebook.com/hws.expos.