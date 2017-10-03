Narcan training, opioid info sessions coming to Darien Library

Community members looking to gain actionable information about the opioid epidemic are invited to two sessions at the Darien Library.

On Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. a training session and demonstration on how to acquire and administer Narcan will take place. Legislative efforts and other resources to combat the opioid crisis will be discussed. Free Narcan kits will be distributed courtesy of Silver Hill Hospital.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Darien Library’s annual MedEd series begins with a discussion on the Opioid Epidemic and Alternative Pain Management Options. Ofer M. Wellisch, MD, MPH, presents. He attended Sackler School of Medicine and completed his residency at Maimonides Medical Center. He is Board Certified in Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology, and Pain Medicine and specializes in pain management.

The Darien Library is cosponsoring these events with Silver Hill Hospital, Communities 4 Action, the YWCA of Darien/Norwalk, the Darien Health Department, and Stamford Hospital.