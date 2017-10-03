Darien man arrested for DUI after striking vehicle with three passengers

Police arrested a 36-year-old Darien man for driving while under the influence after he struck a car with three occupants driving in the opposite direction. Officers responded to the intersection of Old Kings Highway South and Andrews Drive at about 5:30 p.m. after the crash was reported.

According to police a Ford Expedition driven by Michael Sheppeard, 36, crossed over the double yellow median in the road into the oncoming lane and hit a Nissan Rogue carrying three occupants. A witness at the scene said Sheppeard had attempted to leave the scene after the crash but his vehicle was not functioning. He was still next to his Ford when police arrived.

The three passengers of the Nissan, ages 39, 35 and 10, were transported to the Stamford Hospital emergency room for evaluation. Officers at the scene said Sheppeard was unsteady on his feet and carried the smell of alcohol. He was unable to complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

At police headquarters Sheppeard took a breath test that showed his blood alcohol level at .3021 at 6:37 p.m., and .2986 about 20 minutes later. He was released after posting $250 cash bond and is due in court on October 6.