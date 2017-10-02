Community Fund of Darien announces new board

Darien Times

Ryan Duffy, standing, left, Jamie Roach Murray, Frank Huck, Secretary, Ginger Morgan, Margaret Smith, Jake Hennemuth, Treasurer, Doug Ryder, Kirstie Howard, Kevin MacGuire, Chris Gugelmann; Millyn Gaaserud, sitting, left, Debi McGahren, Marla Chandler, Steve Ward, President, Carrie Bernier, Executive Director, and Laurie Orem, Vice President of Development. Missing from the photo are Mara Neafsey, Vice President of Governance, Cindy Banks, Vice President of Grants, Holley Cavanna, Allegra Erickson, Shedd Glassmeyer, Kristine Miller, Bryan Murphy, Warren Pullen, Heather Raker, and Leo Schlinkert.

The Community Fund of Darien has announced its 2017-18 Board of Directors. According to President Steve Ward, “Our board, staff and volunteers are dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of integrity, accountability and oversight for the grants and community initiatives of The Community Fund of Darien.”

The Community Fund is the local nonprofit investing in the safety net for our neighbors who are most in need.   Last year, the Community Fund invested more than one million dollars in grants to nonprofits in Darien, Stamford and Norwalk and Darien community initiatives in areas such as hunger, homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and academic achievement for at-risk youth. To learn more about The Community Fund of Darien, please visit their website at www.communityfunddarien.org .

