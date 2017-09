A sip and support W by Worth trunk show will be held on Saturday from 10 to 5 p.m. at 100 Goodwives River Road to benefit Gorham’s Pond restoration.

Attendees are welcome to stop by for refreshments, a beautiful view of the pond, and see photography by Lucia Zachowski. Items for sale include clothes, scarves, bags and jewelry.

Monetary donations, if preferred, can be dropped off or made at www.friendsofgorhamspond.org

More info: [email protected]