Margaret van den Heuvel died peacefully on August 27, 2017. Born in 1920 to the Rev. and Mrs. George M. Duff and moved to Darien in 1960.

A service and reception to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held on October 7, at 11:00 am at the Noroton Presbyterian Church. Gifts in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Noroton Presbyterian Church.