Wave undefeated in the pool

The Wave’s swimming school of newcomers joins its few veteran swift fish to make this a 4-0 season.

Isobel Blaze, Cassie Maroney, Carly Rutledge, Caroline Haddad, diver Julia Servas are among the big point-scorers out in front.

Darien followed up its season opening victory over Ludlowe with wins over Warde, Staples and Norwalk.

But the Wave pulled out all the stops to beat the Wreckers by the slim margin of 94-92 at Westport on Sept. 27 in the season highlight so far, with the huge meet at Greenwich looming next on the schedule.

Wave Top 3

200 Medley Relay

2nd Lauren Picard, Jennifer Chen, Isabel Blaze, Cassie Maroney 2:07.52

3rd Regan Keady, Kelsey Olvany, Emily Fischer, Lizzy Bradley 2:14.65

200 Free

1st Carly Rutledge 2:11.87

200 IM

2nd Keady 2:38.35

3rd Halle Spataro 2:40.60

50 Free

2nd Cassie Maroney 28.36

Diving

1st Julia Servas 236 points

2nd Hailey Meier 194.65

100 Fly

2nd Blaze 1:07.78

3rd Kelsey Vrooman 1:12.84

100 Free

2nd Cassie Maroney 1:02.11

3rd Rachel Stobbie 1:03.88

500 Free

1st Rutledge 4:36.92

3rd Caroline Haddad 4:55.71

200 Free Relay

2nd Lexi Punishill, Vrooman, Bradley, Rutledge 1:57.26

3rd Brielle Racanelli, Chen, Kendall Luecke, Stobbie 2:00.82

100 Back

3rd Picard 1:11.54

100 Breast

2nd Emma Mansourian 1:20.86

400 Free Relay

2nd Maroney, Blaze, Stobbie, Rutledge 4:09.70

3rd Vrooman, Madison Aponte, Luecke, Haddad 4:15.65

The Wave sank the water Bears 99-79 at Norwalk on Sept. 27.

200 Medley Relay

1st Mansourian, Picard, Blaze, Maroney 1:53.88

3rd Keady, Chen, Fischer, Bradley 1:58.53

200 Free

2nd Rutledge 2:01.25

3rd Stobbie 2:05.83

200 IM

1st Maroney 2:18.05

3rd Blaze 2:22.01

50 Free

2nd Punishill 26.31

3rd Vrooman 26.43

Diving

1st Meier 187.85

2nd McDermott 184.80

3rd Tate Desautelle 178.00

100 Fly

1st Blaze 59.53

100 Free

2nd Stobbie 57.74

3rd Punishill 57.88

500 Free

1st Rutledge 5:15.65

3rd Maroney 5:29.90

200 Free Relay

1st Punishill, Vrooman, Stobbie Rutledge 1:45.37

2nd Racanelli, Chen, Aponte, Luecke 1:47.18

100 Back

2nd Picard 1:03.13

3rd Keady 1:05.30

100 Breast

Exhibition

400 Free Relay

Exhibition

Darien beat Warde 103-69 at home on Sept. 19.

200 Medley Relay

1st Lauren Picard, Emma Mansourian, Kelsey Vrooman, Lexi Punishill 1:57.82

3rd Payton Miller, Jennifer Chen, Emily Fischer, Brielle Racanelli 2:01.44

200 Free

1st Cassie Maroney 2:01.14

2nd Isabel Blaze 2:06.30

3rd Halle Spataro 2:08.90

200 IM

1st Carly Rutledge 2:15.42

3rd Regan Keady 2:23.58

50 Free

2nd Lexi Punishill 26.28

3rd Kelsey Vrooman 26.65

Diving

1st Julia Servas 224.75

2nd Lana Schmidt 190.25

3rd Kerry McDermott 170.30

100 Fly

2nd Blaze 1:02.04

3rd Hannah Knight 1:07.45

100 Free

1st Rutledge 56.27

2nd Rachel Stobbie 58.07

3rd Vrooman 58.79

500 Free

1st Caroline Haddad 5:32.39

2nd Blaze 5:41.89

3rd Katie Martin 5:42.40

200 Free Relay

1st Punishill, Blaze, Vrooman, Rutledge 1:46.02

2nd Kendall Luecke, Jennifer Chen, Kelsey Olvaney, Stobbie 1:50.96

3rd Taylor Benoit, Olivia Golden, Madison Aponte, Lauren Fisher 1:56.62

100 Back

Exhibition

100 Breast

Exhibition

400 Free Relay

Exhibition