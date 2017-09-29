Darien Times

Letter: Best for Darien candidates are nonpartisan champions

By Sara Franzese on September 29, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

What does Republican leadership mean for Darien?   Republican leadership is largely non-partisan and focuses on local, tangible issues you can touch, see and feel.  

 Sidewalks.  Open space.  Natural gas.  Low taxes.  Republican leadership is thoughtful, strategic and committed to our excellent schools and natural environment.  Your Republican leadership  – Jayme Stevenson, Susan Marks and Kip Koons – are champions for the town of Darien.  With historic budget challenges at the state level, Darien needs and deserves experienced leadership.  Darien needs and deserves prudent risk managers. Working hard to protect our residents and taxpayers everyday.

Now is not the time for novices, beginners, or an apprentice at the helm.  The next two years require the Best for Darien — Stevenson, Marks and Koons.  Please vote on November 7.

 

Sara Franzese

39 Intervale Road

Darien

The writer is the Best for Darien campaign manager

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post PHOTOS: Local talents on display at annual Artists at Grove Street Plaza event Next Post DCP updates consumer handbook for CT’s Lemon Law Program
About author
Darien Times

Sara Franzese


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress