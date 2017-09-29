Darien students commended in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program

Ellen Dunn, Principal of Darien High School, announced today that the following students have been named commended students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program: Kerry Blatney, Abigail Cragin, Tighe Ekern, Maxwell Gasvoda, Oliver Knight, William Krueger, Brooke Murphy-Petri, Emily Neuner, Kara O’Rourke, Griffin Ott, Clare Phelps, Nicholas Servas, Ari Singer-Freeman, Rory Washecka, and William Wilson. A Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by Mrs. Dunn to these scholastically talented seniors.

Approximately 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2018 competition for Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”