Election 2017: First selectman candidate Chris Noe answers The Darien Times’ Q and A

This week, The Darien Times submitted the same questions to all three first selectman candidates. They are presented largely unedited in the candidate’s own words.

Chris Noe

Petitioning Democratic candidate

Give a brief bio of yourself — family, length of time living in Darien, kids, ages, did they attend Darien schools?

I’m a registered Democrat who voted for Trump. I am Independent but it’s better to belong to a party. I don’t agree with what either party is doing locally, certainly not what Malloy has done with the state, I think (hope & pray) Trump is going to perform well nationally and win again in 2020. The country is a disaster and he gave up his life to fix it. I feel the same way about Darien. My family- Great relationship with my dad, don’t speak to my mom… far-left wacko. Haven’t seen my brother in years, he’ll call when he needs a kidney. I have two kids someplace… x-wife is dead. Leaves me the only parent.

Why do you want to run (or run again) for first selectman?

I have a great life and winning the election would ruin it. In July I sat down with a couple trusted friends who talked me out of it. I already had the paperwork from Hartford and enough signatures but didn’t bring them to Donna. The last day to file I went to the beach and started campaigning, something I love to do. Met some great people told them what I wanted to do and they signed my petition but most of all gave me what I needed to keep going. I campaigned all day, stopped for lunch in town, gained more supporters, more momentum.

What is the most important thing you can do for Darien as first selectman?

Real Leadership, we need to stop playing town. Darien Incorporated gets run-over by everyone and we the taxpayers get stuck with the bill. Current leadership is useless.

What are your priorities should you be elected/re-elected?

1st Education. Two years ago I said in my campaign that someday the state won’t pay any part of the education funding agreement. I also said we should begin to develop a plan of what we want our public education to look like with the state out of the picture. I would think that parents would want their children to have classes they enjoy not so boring where medication is suggested. Have you noticed it’s the smarter boys who seem to get medically lobotomized to stay with the minion program. I can’t believe naive parents accept this. I attended Plum Field and King Schools.

Do you think the state is currently being run well? Why or why not?

CT is bankrupt. Malloy is an idiot. I would much rather run for governor. Fix DMV- no need to ever go there, lower income tax, raise sales tax, municipal bankruptcy, deregulation, right-to-work, drug reform, prison reform, transit, private sector jobs….CT residents will no longer be punished for living here.

Why do you think people choose to live in Darien?

I can speak for myself after living here 30 years. I am a carpenter, I found a distressed property in desperate need of repair. It had some ‘stop work’ orders prior to my purchasing and it seems the simple minded carried them over to the new owner. I haven’t been able to get a permit in 25 years. An 8 year old was cutting wood on my table saw in the garage because I had a stop work order. He could have cut his fingers off. My girlfriend broke her ankle in two places on the back steps because I couldn’t get a permit. There has been a motorcycle hanging on the side of the house for 25 years. Why anyone would move to Darien when you see buildings collapsing is beyond me. There is no need to dredge up history about “Sundown Town”… Darien is pitiful. There is no leadership here.

As the town faces important developments downtown and in the Heights coming up, what do you think the role of the first selectman is in that development and what is important to preserve about Darien during those developments?

Darien is a town. We have a town plan complete with zoning rules that only apply to some. Others seem to do whatever they want and laugh or threaten to sell to Avalon. Either way downtown will never be the same and who is to stop it… Jayme Stevenson ? I think not, she’s useless.

What is something positive you can say about your opponent?

Jayme is consistent. Rob had a dream… congratulations. That’s all you need at the DTC.

What is your philosophy when dealing (or may be dealing) with criticism of the job you are doing?

I don’t claim to have all the answers… just the right ones.

What is something that residents/voters would be surprised to learn about you?

It may seem to people who don’t know me that I don’t care. I genuinely do care and it pains me to see the constant blunders by elected officials. Voters want to know the town is being cared for so they can go about their business. Darien is a very special place and needs to be treated that way. VOTE YES FOR NOE I am also starting CleanCoasts.US a non-political, non judgemental, not-for-profit. I will take volunteers to forgotten beaches littered with plastic. I am not concerned how it got there just that it is gone. We can all agree this one is a winner.