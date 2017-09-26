Darien Times

Letter: Long-time Hindley crossing guard thanks school community

By Andy Wainacht on September 26, 2017

Editor’s note — this letter was hand-written and hand-delivered to the editor at The Darien Times office. 

To the Editor:

I’m writing this letter to tank all of the parents, students, and faculty of Hindley School for your friendly cooperation.

I’ve been your crossing guard for the past 15 years and you’ve all been great and a pleasure to work with.

The students have all been so polite and courteous, a credit to their parents and teachers.

I also wanted to thank all of the neighbors in the area for driving with care and following my instructions.

Thanks also to all the traffic coming off of Nearwater Lane for your patience during rush hour.

I will miss you all.

Thank you all again, and goodbye, and stay safe.

P.S. A special thanks to the Salt Box Lane Gang — you know who you are.

Andy Wainacht

Former crossing guard

Andy Wainacht


  • Elizabeth Bredahl

    Andy will be missed be the Hindley community. He always kept the children and adults safe, making sure they crossed properly. I always appreciated Andy’s crossing rules. I wish Andy the best. He will be sorely missed. What a shame to see him go. Thank you Andy!

