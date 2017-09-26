Letter: Long-time Hindley crossing guard thanks school community

Editor’s note — this letter was hand-written and hand-delivered to the editor at The Darien Times office.

To the Editor:

I’m writing this letter to tank all of the parents, students, and faculty of Hindley School for your friendly cooperation.

I’ve been your crossing guard for the past 15 years and you’ve all been great and a pleasure to work with.

The students have all been so polite and courteous, a credit to their parents and teachers.

I also wanted to thank all of the neighbors in the area for driving with care and following my instructions.

Thanks also to all the traffic coming off of Nearwater Lane for your patience during rush hour.

I will miss you all.

Thank you all again, and goodbye, and stay safe.

P.S. A special thanks to the Salt Box Lane Gang — you know who you are.

Andy Wainacht