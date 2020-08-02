-
Police: ‘Numerous’ gunshots fired from car in Darien
Opinion: Darien’s teachers’ union expresses concerns with district’s reopening plan
Burger joint closes after 10 years on Norwalk strip
Itchy invaders: Sea lice reported at Darien’s Weed Beach
Darien’s only funeral home sold to Fairfield business
CT clubs point to group trip as possible source of COVID-19 transmission
Library director receives high praise at retirement party
Pond Weed House: 200-year old Darien house’s history to be preserved
Six new COVID cases reported in Darien, five among teenagers
Sunday is last day! Darien Scouts hold benefit auction offering family fun