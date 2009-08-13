Skip to main content
Darien leaders, including Board of Finance Chairman Jon Zagrodzky, gave residents an update during the Monday evening RTM State of the Town.
News
State of the Town: Darien’s leaders update residents on how the town is doing
Darien’s town leaders, in an annual tradition, gave “State of the Town” addresses in their various departments, including Boards of Finance and Education, the first selectman, and Planning & Zoning.
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, left, Governor Ned Lamont and Mayor Mark Boughton, right, viewed the damage after the tropical storm hit Connecticut in August.
Local
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton to be nominated DRS head, ending...
Gov. Ned Lamont plans to name Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton as commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services, according to a source familiar with the appointment.
Darien's Spencer Knight, the top-rated, draft-eligible goaltender in North America, is expected to be a first-round pick at tonight's NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver.
Sports
Knight, Boston College hockey blank Providence twice
Darien’s Spencer Knight, a sophomore goalie on the Boston College men’s ice hockey team, shut out Providence twice this weekend as the Eagles improved to 4-0
Christine O'Leary poses at the Opening Night Gala for "Mamma Mia!" at ACT of Connecticut on June 9, 2018 in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Entertainment
CT’s Christine O’Leary teaches how to access your funny bone
“Yes, stand-up is a skill and craft that can be learned and honed, by writing 20 minutes a day for eight weeks,” Christine O’Leary says.
Netflix's new musical "The Prom" was directed by Ryan Murphy.
Arts & Leisure
Review: Netflix musical ‘The Prom’ features all-star cast
Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key star in Netflix’s vibrant new musical, “The Prom,” directed by Ryan Murphy.
DHS Community Council bracelets, say "DHS stands together against hate"
Opinion
Letter: Darien High students say they stand against hate, bigotry after social media post
After a fake Instagram posted popped up claiming to be an official Darien High account and posted hateful messages, the Darien High student council responded.
