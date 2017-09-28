Letter: Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School celebrates 60th Year

To the Editor:

On the 60th anniversary of the founding of Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School we would like to take the opportunity to thank the community for their support over the past six decades.

NPNS opened its doors in 1957 with 17 three-and-four-year old children enrolled under the direction of two teachers, Mrs. Streeter and Mrs. Bolton. The stated purpose of the school at its inauguration was, “to establish a pre-school educational program of the highest standard that shares with parents the responsibility for developing wholesome physical, mental, social and spiritual growth; and to serve the needs of three-and-four-year-old children by offering them a variety of easy and happy experiences adapted to what is known about their growth at these ages.”

While we have expanded our offerings to include 2-year-olds through pre-K, and our enrollment has grown to more than 130 students this year, our mission remains very close to the original goals set by the founders.

We are so very grateful to all the teachers, students and parents who have made NPNS such a wonderful place to teach, learn and grow in Darien for 60 years — and counting!

Blessings,

Kalie Riordan

Director, Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School

Bruce Jollenweider, left, Mrs. Streeter, Sally Brooke, Steffie Beardsley, Barbara Bolton