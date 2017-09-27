JR Forever walk returns to Darien’s Pear Tree Point

The tenth annual JR Forever Memorial Walk/5K Run will be on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. The Walk and 5K Run is in memory of J.R. Schoen who would have would have graduated from Darien High School this past June had it not been for the cruel brain tumor that claimed his life in July of 2008.

The 5K run and 1.5 mile walk will take the scenic route around Pear Tree Point. Awards will be given to the top runners in each age category upon completion of the event.

One hundred percent of registration fees will be given to two deserving charities and to a scholarship fund for Darien High School Class of 2018 seniors. The charities include JR’s Ray of Hope that donates to local families experiencing serious illness, injury or the loss of a family member and the Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical Center. Duke’s research specifically addresses pediatric glioblastoma multiforme (brain tumor). In addition, the Good Friend Scholarship in Memory of JR and Jacob that was established last year in memory of JR and Jacob Velasco-Navarro, both members of the DHS Class of 2017, will benefit. The Good Friend Scholarship will be awarded the Darien High School Seniors who demonstrate compassion and support of their friends and community.

JR Schoen Memorial Foundation,Inc. has raised over $250,000 in the past 9 years. It has supported many Darien organizations including Post 53 and Playground by the Sound, Den for Grieving Kids and Darien Youth Baseball and Softball, Darien Youth Lacrosse Association, Darien Little League’s Challenger Division, Darien Library, Noroton Heights Fire Department, Obie Harrington Howes Foundation in Memory of Shannon Dunleavy, the Darien Junior Sailing Team, the Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke and of course, JR’s Ray of Hope, which has given over $25k for local Darien families over the last seven years.

The 5K/Walk begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 (rain or shine) with registration opening at 1:15 p.m. at Pear Tree Point Beach. Registration forms available at www.jrschoenmemorial.org/walk and should be returned by October 1st. On-line registration is available at www.raceit.com (search by zip code). Registration is $25 per participant or $100 per family. Group discounts are available. Day of event registration is available, however, only the first 250 will receive a commemorative t-shirt.