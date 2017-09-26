Obituary: Elizabeth Bacon “Betty” McCoy, 103, of Darien

Elizabeth Bacon “Betty” McCoy of Darien, passed away on September 25, 2017 at the age of 103.

Born on November 2, 1913 in Charleston, SC, Betty received her BA degree from George Washington University and then married Ralph Richard McCoy in 1935. Inducted in 1932 into the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, she recently received an award for 75 years of membership.

Betty moved to Darien in 1948 and was very active in local politics. For over 20 years, she was a member of the Republican Town Committee and then a representative of the Representative Town Meeting.

Betty loved playing competitive bridge and recently was honored at the Wee Burn Country Club for participating in their Duplicate Bridge games for over 50 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Sankey M. Blondin and husband, Arthur Blondin, of Millis, MA and Elizabeth Noel McCoy and husband, John Fabiano, of Newton, MA; her grandchildren, Marshall Steeves of New York City and Christy Goodrich of Walpole, MA, and her great-grandchildren, Cornelius Goodrich and James Goodrich.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Person-to-Person, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820 or an organization of your choice. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com.