DCA’s Women’s luncheon to feature movie critic, author

The Darien Community Association women’s luncheons start with their season opener featuring Susan Granger, movie critic and author of 150 Timeless Movies for their luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 12:15 p.m. at the DCA.

For the past century, Hollywood has shaped our dreams and aspirations, and given us our heroes. Entertainment is America’s biggest export. Yet the kind of disruption that hit music, publishing and other industries is already reshaping the entertainment business, heralding the Golden Age of Distribution. Susan Granger, whose reviews and commentaries are published worldwide, will discuss what’s in store, and her book. Men are also welcome.

This event is $25 per person, or $20 for DCA members, and includes a lunch which will be provided by Michael Joseph’s Catering. Prepayment for this event is required by noon on Monday, Oct. 2, and can be made online at dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA at 203-655-9050 ext. 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.