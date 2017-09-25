Obituary: Carol (Armstrong) Sargent

Carol (Armstrong) Sargent, a resident of Darien, CT, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Born on May 18, 1958, she is survived by her loving husband, Scott Sargent and a son, Timothy Sargent. She is also survived her two brothers and her sisters-in-law, Billy and Christine Armstrong from Stamford, CT and David and Cheryl Armstrong from Redding, CT; her sister, Laura Armstrong from Auburn, CA; her brother-in-law, John Allen, and four nieces and nephews. Her parents, Regina and William Armstrong and her sister, Barbara Allen, predeceased her.

Carol grew up in Ridgefield, CT and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Central Connecticut State University in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She joined the Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County in 1981 as a Head Teacher and worked her way up to Director of School Readiness Programs for Children’s Learning Centers. She enjoyed working as the Director of the Children’s Learning Center in Stamford for 36 years just as much as she enjoyed watching the New England Patriots.

Calling hours will be held for close friends and family on Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Children’s Learning Center, 64 Palmer’s Hill Road, Stamford, CT 06902. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com.