Darien Fire Department, high school baseball run for Tunnel to Towers

Members of the Darien Fire Department and Darien High School baseball team were represented at the annual Tunnel to Towers run last weekend in New York City. The run is dedicated to Staten Island fireman Stephen Siller, who had just gotten off the late shift on Sept. 11 when he heard that a plane had hit the World Trade Center over his scanner. He turned around to head back to help, but the Battery Tunnel was already closed. With 60 pounds of gear on his back, he ran through the tunnel to head to the site where he later lost his life. Many first responders do the annual run in full gear as well. The race, which starts in Brooklyn and goes through the Battery Tunnel to lower Manhattan, has over 30,000 runners and honors the victims of 9/11.