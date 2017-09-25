Darien golfers raise money for the Maritime Aquarium’s education programs

A record $160,000 was raised by 96 area business professionals during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s seventh annual Maritime Golf Classic on Sept. 11 at Wee Burn Country Club. Proceeds from the event will support the Aquarium’s environmental-education programming. Among the foursomes were Earl Mix, left, David Durkin and Ed Stearns, all of Darien, and Luis Acosta of Old Tappan, New Jersey.

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution whose mission is to inspire people of all ages to appreciate and protect the Long Island Sound ecosystem and the global environment through living exhibits, marine science and environmental education.

The Maritime Aquarium receives support from the State of Connecticut DECD’s Offices of Culture and Tourism.