Letter: Town thanks community for back-to-school support

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Town of Darien Department of Human Services, we would like to thank everyone who donated to our annual Back-to-School Program. This year, our Back-to-School program served over 120 children in kindergarten through 12th grade. As many of you know, the cost of school supplies can be a financial burden to many families (particularly those with multiple school-aged children). With the support of the Darien community, we were able to provide families with new backpacks, school supplies and gift cards to purchase sneakers or shoes and help Darien school children get off to a good start this school year. In addition, we would like to thank the parents and PTO of Tokeneke School for their generous contribution to the Darien Department of Human Services Gifts and Donations fund. Your donation allowed us to purchase additional backpacks, supplies and gift cards.

The Department of Human Services continues to be overwhelmed with the generosity of our residents, whether it’s at back-to-school time, over the holidays, or during the cold winter months when heating costs can be high. Over the years, the people of Darien have shown their support and generously donated to help their neighbors in need. Thanks, again, for helping us help others.

Ali Ramsteck, LCSW

Director

Darien Human Services