United Church of Rowayton to hold fall food drive for Person-to-Person

Area residents are invited to join in The United Church of Rowayton’s fall food drive Oct. 1-9, to help fill the shelves at Person-to-Person.

“This is the first year for our newly remodeled food program at P2P,” says Susan Zelman, site manager.

“Our goal is healthier eating habits and lifestyles,” she says. “The new program can be seen at myplate.gov.”

Non-perishable food donations are welcome such as canned beans and lentils, canned tuna, salmon and chicken in water, canned or boxed soups, stews and chilies,  100% fruit spread, pasta sauce, and healthy snacks such as protein, breakfast and granola bars, unsalted nuts and seeds, whole grain crackers and single-bag popcorn.

Bill Peltz, with the church’s Board of Christian Outreach, says, “Hunger is not limited to the holidays. For some, it is a daily event that is experienced throughout the year.”

Donations can be left at the meeting house behind the church at 210 Rowayton Avenue9 a.m.-5 p.m.October 1-9, and should be double bagged in paper bags.

For questions, text, call or email Bill Peltz at (203) 858-0230[email protected].

