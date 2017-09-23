Darien Times

PHOTOS: Darien Boy Scouts had summer of adventure

By Darien Times on September 23, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Philmont Adventure Crews, Troop 35 — Raoul Schuddeboom, back, left, Chuck Harper, Henry Owainati, Myron Czebiniak, Will Morgan, Willem Schuddeboom, Peter Martin, Jack Holly, Grant Martin, Frank Pirone, Trevor Mundt, Mike Sheenan; Paul Scalise, middle, left, Evan Towell, Danny Owainati, Philmont Guides, Adi Rai, Ryan Clough, Joe Sheehan; Marcus Feng, front, left William Harper, Ian Holly, Tristan Mundt

Darien Boy Scouts experienced a summer of fun, service, and high adventure in 2017.

Over 40 Scouts from each Troop attended their annual week-long summer camp at Camp Sequassen in New Hartford, CT where they participated in outdoor, water, and team activities and earned merit badges across a wide range of subject areas.

Four Scouts from Troop 35 attended the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, an event which is held every four years and is affectionately known as “Jambo.” During this incredible two-week experience, the boys interacted with troops from across the country and the world, participating in outdoor adventures, earning merit badges, and completing community service projects in the local area. The boys prepared for months beforehand joining forces with other Scouts from Fairfield County to represent the area in Connecticut Yankee Council Troop 1227.

Keiran Daly, Shashank Sangaru, Josiah Harris, and Jacob Won at the 2017 Jamboree

Across the country in New Mexico, two eight-Scout crews from Troop 35 and one crew from Troop 53 took on the challenge of one of Scouting’s ultimate high adventures, hiking over 90 miles in two weeks in an expedition referred to simply as “Philmont”. The crews trained for months in advance to prepare for the experience which required that they carry their own gear (approximately 30-50 lbs!), work as a team, and camp each night over the course of the hike.

Four Scouts from Troop 53 traversed the Northern Tier (Minnesota into Canada) by canoe at Boundary Waters. Along with Philmont, Boundary Waters is one of four National Boy Scout High Adventure Bases.

Troop 53 Boundary Waters Crew

The high-school aged boys and girls who comprise the new STEM Venture Crew 353 held a week-long summer camp at the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien for elementary school students, then ran a 6-week long summer camp  for underprivileged youth in the Norwalk community.  In both programs, STEM Venture Crew members designed and implemented an extensive STEM-focused curriculum, with over 100 experiments and projects!

STEM Venture Crew 353 with campers at Norwalk’s Lockwood Mathews Mansion

All of these Scouts returned stronger and more confident of their skills as individuals and within a team, and will bring their new learnings to their Troops in the upcoming school year.  If you have a child who is interested in joining the Scouting program at any level from elementary through high school, please visit darienscouts.org for registration information.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post For over 50 years: Pumpkin Carnival returns to Tokeneke School Next Post Martorella: Under construction
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress