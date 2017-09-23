PHOTOS: Darien Boy Scouts had summer of adventure

Darien Boy Scouts experienced a summer of fun, service, and high adventure in 2017.

Over 40 Scouts from each Troop attended their annual week-long summer camp at Camp Sequassen in New Hartford, CT where they participated in outdoor, water, and team activities and earned merit badges across a wide range of subject areas.

Four Scouts from Troop 35 attended the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, an event which is held every four years and is affectionately known as “Jambo.” During this incredible two-week experience, the boys interacted with troops from across the country and the world, participating in outdoor adventures, earning merit badges, and completing community service projects in the local area. The boys prepared for months beforehand joining forces with other Scouts from Fairfield County to represent the area in Connecticut Yankee Council Troop 1227.

Across the country in New Mexico, two eight-Scout crews from Troop 35 and one crew from Troop 53 took on the challenge of one of Scouting’s ultimate high adventures, hiking over 90 miles in two weeks in an expedition referred to simply as “Philmont”. The crews trained for months in advance to prepare for the experience which required that they carry their own gear (approximately 30-50 lbs!), work as a team, and camp each night over the course of the hike.

Four Scouts from Troop 53 traversed the Northern Tier (Minnesota into Canada) by canoe at Boundary Waters. Along with Philmont, Boundary Waters is one of four National Boy Scout High Adventure Bases.

The high-school aged boys and girls who comprise the new STEM Venture Crew 353 held a week-long summer camp at the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien for elementary school students, then ran a 6-week long summer camp for underprivileged youth in the Norwalk community. In both programs, STEM Venture Crew members designed and implemented an extensive STEM-focused curriculum, with over 100 experiments and projects!

All of these Scouts returned stronger and more confident of their skills as individuals and within a team, and will bring their new learnings to their Troops in the upcoming school year. If you have a child who is interested in joining the Scouting program at any level from elementary through high school, please visit darienscouts.org for registration information.