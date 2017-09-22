Wave has sixth straight shutout

FIELD HOCKEY

Sydney Schrenker had a hat trick in the Wave’s 9-0 win over Danbury at home on Friday.

Darien’s shutout streak reached six as it scored nine goals in a game for a third time.

Molly Hellman, KiKi Tropsa, Tala Garcia, Katie Elders, Daphne Cutler and Olivia Stein scored one goal each.

Elders had three assists, Bridget Mahoney two helpers, Emily Schwartzman, Shea van den Broek, Hellman one each.

Darien improves to 6-0-1 overall, 5-0 FCIAC.

The Wave kept Danbury to no shots on goal.

Evana Hene made 17 saves in the Hatters’ net.