Darien Historical Society names new executive director

The Darien Historical Society has its focus on the town’s past, but the Board of Directors has been looking to the future recently and has hired a new executive director to help with some exciting new initiatives.

Margaret McIntire, a former journalist with a background in library programming and communications, has been named its new executive director, the DHS board announced. McIntire brings to the position a passion for history and commitment to delivering educational programs, said Bruce Sargent, president of the Society’s board of directors.

“With Maggie at the helm, we are confident that the Darien Historical Society will continue its strong traditions as the vanguard of the town’s history, while also enacting some exciting and creative new ideas,” Sargent said. “We’re excited to work with Maggie to make the Darien Historical Society the best it can be, and to spread the word about our stellar exhibits and programs.”

A former newspaper journalist, McIntire previously worked at the Mark Twain Library in Redding where she coordinated adult programs. Before that, she worked in the communications department at the Ferguson Library in Stamford. A former resident of Darien, McIntire worked for many years at Barrett Bookstore in Noroton Heights, where she specialized in coordinating programs. She also was co-founder of the store’s history book club.

“I am thrilled to serve as the Society’s executive director, and to be part of such a unique organization whose mission is to make local history come to life. I’m especially eager to meet all the people who make Darien Historical Society such a special place,” McIntire said.

The search for the new executive director began over the summer, according to Robert Pascal, Jr., treasurer of the Society. Pascal said the board was impressed with McIntire’s background as a journalist, and also her long experience in educational programming.

“Maggie’s experience and her enthusiasm is what really made her stand out to the board during the lengthy search and interview process. Her vision about the potential possibilities for the Society closely matched the board’s philosophy,” Pascal said.

The Darien Historical Society operates the Bates-Scofield Homestead Museum, which includes an 18th century saltbox colonial, an exhibit gallery and historical library.

The Society’s current exhibit, Mannequins on the Runway: Haute Couture and Contemporary Designs of the 20th Century, is open through October 4th. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. For more information, or to become a member of the Darien Historical Society, visit www.darienhistorical.org, or call 203 655-9233.