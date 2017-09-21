Darien Times

Darien students will hold lemonade stand Thursday to raise money for natural disaster victims

By Darien Times on September 21, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

A sample lemonade sale sign — price is not indicative of today’s sale prices!

A group of Darien elementary school students are holding a lemonade and bake sale on Thursday on Post Road in Darien (in front of Kirby & Company) to benefit hurricane and earthquake relief efforts.  The stand will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Areas of the United States, including Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, as well as the Caribbean, the Bahamas and the Gulf of Mexico, have been impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Maria over the last several weeks.
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake recently hit Mexico, killing hundreds of people.

