Blankety Blank: Wave shuts out another

FIELD HOCKEY

Darien’s shutout streak continues with a 9-0 win at Trumbull on Wednesday.

The defense has been outstanding. — Mo Minicus

Sydney Schrenker had a hat trick and Kendall Wisinski scored twice and had two assists.

“It was 3-0 at the half,” said Darien coach Mo Minicus. “Their field was nice and fast for us, which we love.”

Darien dominated but it took a while to score, making it 1-0 with just under nine minutes to go in the first half. Then came the flood.

“And that’s what sometimes it takes,” Minicus said. “It was just a matter of time before we put one in.”

The Wave’s shut out every opponent so far and improves to 4-0-1 overall, 4-0 FCIAC.

Shea van den Broek, Sally Cassidy, Molly Hellman and Elizabeth Jennings had one goal each.

Katie Elders set up three goals and Liliana Kulesz had one assist.

Mahoney’s happening

“And Bridget Mahoney, is sort of the anchor of our entire team,” said Minicus. “And she’s all over the place, doing everything. She sets it all up and makes it happen.”

Erica Blaze had the start and Grace Aronsohn finished into the second half in goal.

It’s been happening all season: the Darien defense didn’t let the Eagles make a nest of its net, at Trumbull not allowing a shot on goal.

“The defense has been outstanding,” said Minicus of Hannah Riegel, Lindsey Wallach, Kerry Blatney and Megan Smith.

Darien’s got an anchor in back.

“(Riegel) is also an anchor at center back, she’s so smart,” said Minicus. “She reads the play, her timing is great. She’s solid.”