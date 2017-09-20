Obituary: Lisa Black, 84, a 40-year resident of Darien

Lisa Black, age 84, a 40-year resident of Darien, passed away on July 17, 2017 in Sebastopol, Calif. after a spirited and courageous battle with kidney failure. She was in the arms of both of her daughters, Kelly Black Windsor, of Sebastopol, Calif. and Leslie Black Cheney of Fairfield, Conn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Black of Darien, Conn.

In addition to her two daughters, Lisa is survived by sons-in-law, Jim Cheney and Mike Windsor and grandchildren, Caylin Cheney, Jillian Cheney, Tess Cheney, Black Cheney, Hailey Windsor, and Madeline Windsor.

Lisa, who lived in Darien for 40 years, was well known around Fairfield county for her exuberant personality and vibrant abstract art. She exhibited all over the area and won well over 100 awards in local shows.

A Celebration of Life party will be held in Fairfield County in Spring 2018. Inquiries can be made to [email protected].

Donations in her honor may be made to the Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850, attention Tony Kirk.