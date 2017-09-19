Obituary: Peter M. Ziegler, 60, lifelong Darien resident

Peter M. Ziegler, 60, a lifelong resident of Darien, died on September 5, after a spinal cord injury resulting in a long illness.

September 5 is Spinal Cord Injury Day, an international recognition of people with spinal cord injuries.

Peter is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marie Longner Ziegler, five siblings and several nieces and nephews.

Peter was born in Stamford, the son of the late William III and Jane Ziegler. He grew up in Darien and graduated from Gould Academy and Columbia University, and then worked in the family business.

Peter travelled extensively with his wife, Marie. Peter was an avid sailor and skier, and also an airplane enthusiast and sky diver.

There will be a Gathering of Friends and Family on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Road, Darien.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: HelpHOPELive, 2 Radnor Corporate Center, Suite 100, 100 Matsonford Road, Radnor, PA 19087, website: www.helphopelive.org.