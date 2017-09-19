Darien Times

Chan’s dance wins Solo Gold

National Solo Ice Dance Series Finals

By Darien Times on September 19, 2017 in Sports Lead, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

darien-091917caitlinskate

Caitlin Chan dressed to kill it at nationals.

ICE DANCING

Caitlin Chan won the gold in the Novice Combined event at the National Solo Ice Dance Series Finals recently.

The 14-year-old skater, who also helped Wave Hockey win the girls’ state title last winter, finished in first place for Silver Patterns and first place for Novice Combined in the Eastern Section at the championships held in Colorado Springs from September 6-9.

It is Chan’s fourth year in qualifying for the National Solo Dance Series, and for finishing in the top 10.

She is coached by Ekaterina Gvozdkova and Oleg Voyko, both former world-class Russian and Ukrainian Ice Dancers, respectively.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Wave scored on for first time this season in loss to McMahon Next Post Obituary: Peter M. Ziegler, 60, lifelong Darien resident
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress