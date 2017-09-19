Chan’s dance wins Solo Gold

ICE DANCING

Caitlin Chan won the gold in the Novice Combined event at the National Solo Ice Dance Series Finals recently.

The 14-year-old skater, who also helped Wave Hockey win the girls’ state title last winter, finished in first place for Silver Patterns and first place for Novice Combined in the Eastern Section at the championships held in Colorado Springs from September 6-9.

It is Chan’s fourth year in qualifying for the National Solo Dance Series, and for finishing in the top 10.

She is coached by Ekaterina Gvozdkova and Oleg Voyko, both former world-class Russian and Ukrainian Ice Dancers, respectively.