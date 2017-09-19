Wave scored on for first time this season in loss to McMahon

GIRLS SOCCER

Darien had shut them all out, until a hot trotting Brien McMahon came to town.

The Senators edged the Wave 1-0 at Darien on Monday.

It’s the only goal so far scored on the Wave (4-1) this season.

McMahon goes to 2-1-1.

With 12 points Darien is tied for third in the FCIAC East and fourth in the league.