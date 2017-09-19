Darien Times

Wave scored on for first time this season in loss to McMahon

Senators 1, Wave 0

By Darien Times on September 19, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-091917harnisch

Ellen Harnisch collides with a Senator in Monday’s action at home. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS SOCCER

Darien had shut them all out, until a hot trotting Brien McMahon came to town.

darien-091917gsoccer

Eva Finn is a physical defender for the Wave. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

The Senators edged the Wave 1-0 at Darien on Monday.

darien-091917fiore

Christine Fiore has four shutouts on the season. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

It’s the only goal so far scored on the Wave (4-1) this season.

McMahon goes to 2-1-1.

With 12 points Darien is tied for third in the FCIAC East and fourth in the league.

darien-091917onora

Onora Brown cuts through the midfield. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

