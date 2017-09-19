Wave scored on for first time this season in loss to McMahon

Ellen Harnisch collides with a Senator in Monday’s action at home. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation
GIRLS SOCCER
Darien had shut them all out, until a hot trotting Brien McMahon came to town.
Eva Finn is a physical defender for the Wave.
The Senators edged the Wave 1-0 at Darien on Monday.
Christine Fiore has four shutouts on the season.
It’s the only goal so far scored on the Wave (4-1) this season.
McMahon goes to 2-1-1.
With 12 points Darien is tied for third in the FCIAC East and fourth in the league.
Onora Brown cuts through the midfield.