Tropical Storm Watch dropped

The Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued for Fairfield, Nassau, and Westchester counties, according to the National Weather Service on Monday evening, Sept. 18.
The Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut.
The Weather Service’s update on Hurricane Jose states the storm “will continue to track slowly north through the western Atlantic waters through mid week, passing to the southeast of the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a tropical storm. The system will be close enough for potential impacts, including tropical storm force winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for tropical storm conditions will be across the Twin Forks of Suffolk County Long Island and coastal southeast Connecticut.”
