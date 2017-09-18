Obituary: Lynne Powell, 78, of New Canaan

Lynne Powell, 78, of New Canaan, passed away peacefully on September 16, at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, CT.

Lynne was born July 4, 1939 to Rudolph Augustus and Louise Biborosch in Philadelphia, PA.

She is survived by 3 sons and 8 grandchildren: Wheeler Powell (Robyn) of Atlanta, Ga.; Scott Powell of New Canaan, Conn.; Craig Powell (Marie) of Stamford, Conn. and Chaz, Connor, Caroline, Travis, Meghan, Lizzy, Zachary and Carson. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Baumann (Fred) and her brother, Richard Biborosch (Diane) both of Philadelphia and her brother-in-law, Juett Powell (Meb) of Colbert, Ga.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband, Charles Powell.

Lynne was a 50-year resident of Darien and New Canaan. She taught special education for 15 years in Darien. She was a tireless community volunteer logging 1,500 hours of service and an active participant in the Bennett Cancer Center walk where she set the record for funds raised by an individual. She was also an active member in the First United Methodist Church of Darien.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien. A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Darien, 345 Middlesex Road, Darien on Saturday, September 23 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bennett Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 06902 or The First United Methodist Church of Darien, 345 Middlesex Road, Darien, CT 06820.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820, http://www.lawrencefuneralhome.com/.