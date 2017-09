The Royle PTO and YWCA Darien/Norwalk Parent Awareness will offer a “Guy talk for boys — what to expect in puberty” talk with Dr. Timothy Kenefick in October.

The event, on Monday, Oct. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., will be held at Royle School.

It is recommended for boys 10-13 and their fathers/parents.

The event is “not a sex talk” but a starting point for discussions on the physical and emotional changes of puberty.

Organizers say what will be discussed will remain confidential.