Obituary: Stephen P. Connelly, 63, of Darien

Stephen P. Connelly, 63, loving husband, father, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Stephen grew up in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Adrian Connelly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, and two children, Jessica and James. He was a beloved brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend. Stephen and his family have been residents of Darien, Connecticut for more than 30 years.

Stephen earned a bachelor of science in finance from Georgetown University. He also earned a masters of business administration in finance from New York University.

For more than 25 years, Stephen worked in the field of finance in New York. He began his career in the investment business at Morgan Guaranty Trust Company where he managed short and intermediate term securities for the Trust and Investment Department. Stephen later was a vice president in Portfolio Management at Chase Bank where he played a key role in setting investment strategy for the Western Hemisphere Investment Group. He also managed equities, global fixed income and currencies for high net worth individual and institutional account assets, which required extensive international travel. Stephen then served as chief investment officer, vice president, and portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments (USA) Limited. At Daiwa, he managed institutional and mutual fund assets. In addition, he determined Daiwa’s investment strategies with a focus on U.S. and Canadian equities and fixed income.

Stephen was a dedicated father. He volunteered for his children’s favorite activities, including soccer, Boy Scouts, the Darien YMCA Adventure Guides and Princesses, and Post 53. He also enjoyed working at local polling centers in Darien each Election Day. Stephen was a world traveler, a dedicated Steelers and Pirates fan, an avid gardener, and a history buff.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on September 16, 2017, at St. Thomas More Church in Darien, followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan. Donations in memory of Stephen may be made to the charity of your choice.