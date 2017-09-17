Beatles’ Night returns to Darien Arts Center with local musicians

Darien Times

September 17, 2017

Band members at the 2016 Beatles Night, a sold out event produced by DAC Stage.

 

Beatles Night, a fun-filled evening produced by Darien Arts Center Stage, promises to deliver a trip back in time to re-live the Beatles frenzy of 1964. The one-night event takes place on Sept. 30th at 8 pm. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio and features a live band of local musicians performing favorites made popular by the Fab Four. The Arts Center’s first Beatles Night in 2016 quickly sold out and the DAC is staging this year’s event in response to many requests for a repeat performance.

Claire Kenny and Billy Shubeck along with local band, Sun Kings, will perform popular Beatles tunes sure to inspire a sing-a-long atmosphere from the crowd. The group will play numerous hits such as “A Hard Day’s Night”, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Help!” “Hey Jude” and many more. Band members of Sun Kings include Frank D’Andrea (lead guitar), Gary Kristoph (keyboards and vocals), Lou Patrick (bass guitar and vocals), Frank Riccio (rhythm guitar and vocals) and Joe Roberti (drums).

Beatles Night is the first production of the 2017-2018 season for DAC Stage, the community theatre group of the Darien Arts Center. Popular productions of past seasons include, You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown, God of Carnage, Baby and Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. Purchase tickets early for Beatles Night ($30) at darienarts.org. For more information call (203) 655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Town Hall.

 

