Blaze amazes: Rookie starter stops stroke in goal, saves tie

FIELD HOCKEY

Darien’s early season shutout streak is intact.

The winning streak, is snapped though, as is its torrid scoring tear, with a 0-0 tie against Daniel Hand at home of Saturday.

The Wave goes to 3-0-1 overall, and has still, outscored opponents 22-0.

And a new unbeaten streak is born, of some earnest hard labor.

“It’s not for lack of effort,” said Darien coach Mo Minicus of the knot. “We out-cornered them 12-2.”

“I think we played really well as a team, but we just couldn’t get it in the goal,” said Wave senior captain KiKi Tropsa. “Their goalie was really skilled and we had many chances. So we just have to work on being able to capitalize on those chances, especially when it’s most important.”

First-year starting goalie Erica Blaze made her first showstopper of a stop, on a penalty stroke, saving the Wave the loss.

“Erica Blaze was sensational in goal,” Minicus said of the senior. “She made some really key saves.”

Blaze made two essential stops and Darien put five shots on goal.

“Yes, she came up huge,” said Tropsa of the stop on the late-game stroke. “That really saved us, especially because it would have been frustrating to end the game that way.”