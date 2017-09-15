Light Night means heavy scoring in Wave win over McMahon

FOOTBALL
Updated 10:51pm — It was lights-out for McMahon, even before Darien had turned on the lights.
It is, that kind of power, the Wave is switching on once again this season, winning a 27th straight game, this time out 47-0 over the Senators, at home on Friday night.
Darien (2-0) pulled the plug early, up 34-0 at the half.
The Senators go to 0-2.
Marking the first time in the familiar long, long struggle and winning battle to get the field lights switched on, the Darien Athletic Foundation took a very worthy bow for all it’s done to make the after-dark dream so real.
After that, kick-off, and the Wave truly illuminated a passing game with Jack Joyce the human high beam. He threw four touchdowns.
Joyce went long, over half the field to Patrick Burke and about half the field long to Nick Green; with more modest strikes of 20 yards to Max Grant, and to Green again for seven.
Mitch Pryor scored twice on rushes of 10 and eight yards respectively and quarterback in waiting Peter Graham, a sophomore, ran in his first varsity TD for 20 yards.
Austin Hagander kicked five PAT.
The competition is kicked into high gear when the Wave hosts St. Joseph 1:30pm, under the sun, Sept. 23.