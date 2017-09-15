Darien Times

Joyce: ‘He’s the man’

Wave Peeks

By Steven Buono on September 15, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-091517joyce

Senior Jack Joyce in the zone in Ridgefield on Sept. 8.

FOOTBALL

It looks like Darien’s got another wonder in first-year quarterback Jack Joyce.

Let me tell you, that kid’s one tough kid.

— Rob Trifone

But, until last Friday night, wonder, is what many were doing.

Don’t count Darien coach Rob Trifone among them.

“You know, he had a shoulder issue a year ago,” said Trifone. “And people were questioning whether or not he’d be able to do it.”

He did it.

Looking at ease and at the ready Joyce tossed two touchdowns, and a few other beauties with satellite-like precision in Darien’s 38-12 opening game win at Ridgefield.

It’s Darien’s 26th straight win and it registers in as No. 1 in the state poll with game two the home opener vs. McMahon 6pm tonight.

“Let me tell you, that kid’s one tough kid,” Trifone said. “And I knew that.”

Helping him, in another feat of Darien regeneration, was an O-Line fit for purpose. It played like a giant, despite losing one to graduation last spring.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Joyce. “I credit my O-Line. They stepped up against all adversity. But it was a team effort, I didn’t do anything on my own.”

“Obviously Jack Joyce stepped up big in his first varsity game,” said Max Grant, who caught both of Joyce’s TD tosses. “And I pretty much give it all to the offensive line. They just did a fantastic job blocking today. And Joyce… Can’t say enough about him.”

“He’s athletic, he’s focused,” Trifone added. “And I told him six months ago that, he’s the man. And boy did he come through.”

darien-091517kirby

Who was, that dashing man…? Unmasked, it’s Will Kirby, of course, returning to the sidelines after scoring on a galloping rush.

Peek Back: Darien’s last touchdown of the game was misreported in the print issue, as the rusher crossed the line incognito; rookies don’t get names on their jerseys, after all. That guy blazing down the right side with the No. 30 on his back was sophomore JV standout Will Kirby. He’s come up through youth football earning the nickname “Will the Thrill”. He got one last Friday.

Tags: ,

Previous Post This Week’s Movie Menu: Beaches, Cool Hand Luke, The Departed, Giant, Morning Glory & more
About author
Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress