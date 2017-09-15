Joyce: ‘He’s the man’

FOOTBALL
It looks like Darien’s got another wonder in first-year quarterback Jack Joyce.
Let me tell you, that kid’s one tough kid.
— Rob Trifone
But, until last Friday night, wonder, is what many were doing.
Don’t count Darien coach Rob Trifone among them.
“You know, he had a shoulder issue a year ago,” said Trifone. “And people were questioning whether or not he’d be able to do it.”
He did it.
Looking at ease and at the ready Joyce tossed two touchdowns, and a few other beauties with satellite-like precision in Darien’s 38-12 opening game win at Ridgefield.
It’s Darien’s 26th straight win and it registers in as No. 1 in the state poll with game two the home opener vs. McMahon 6pm tonight.
“Let me tell you, that kid’s one tough kid,” Trifone said. “And I knew that.”
Helping him, in another feat of Darien regeneration, was an O-Line fit for purpose. It played like a giant, despite losing one to graduation last spring.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Joyce. “I credit my O-Line. They stepped up against all adversity. But it was a team effort, I didn’t do anything on my own.”
“Obviously Jack Joyce stepped up big in his first varsity game,” said Max Grant, who caught both of Joyce’s TD tosses. “And I pretty much give it all to the offensive line. They just did a fantastic job blocking today. And Joyce… Can’t say enough about him.”
“He’s athletic, he’s focused,” Trifone added. “And I told him six months ago that, he’s the man. And boy did he come through.”
Peek Back: Darien’s last touchdown of the game was misreported in the print issue, as the rusher crossed the line incognito; rookies don’t get names on their jerseys, after all. That guy blazing down the right side with the No. 30 on his back was sophomore JV standout Will Kirby. He’s come up through youth football earning the nickname “Will the Thrill”. He got one last Friday.