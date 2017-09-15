Scary Darien: Wave outscores opponents 22-0

FIELD HOCKEY

The Wave’s proving a horror show to opponents, even with the lights on.

Why?

Because Darien’s scoring skills are producing numbers on pace to induce a breakout of arithmophobia throughout the league.

The Wave’s scored a combined —shudder arithmophobes — 22 goals in its three-game winning streak to start the season.

Oudenophobia? Scared of zeros? Darien’s a fright so far in that category too, blanking everyone along the way.

Kendall Wisinski had a hat trick and Sally Cassidy, Tala Garcia and Shea van den Broek scored in the Wave’s most recent math-o-thon, 6-0 over the Knights at Stamford on Thursday, with all the scoring coming in the first half.

Bridget Mahoney had two assists, Wisinski, Cassidy one each.

In goal, Erica Blaze made two stops, sharing the shutout with Grace Aronsohn.

Darien rises to 3-0.

Stamford is winless on the season.