Darien Times

Scary Darien: Wave outscores opponents 22-0

Wave 6, Black Knights 0

By Steven Buono on September 15, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-091517fieldhockey-2.jpg

COUNTDOWN — Darien starts the season of 2017. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

FIELD HOCKEY

The Wave’s proving a horror show to opponents, even with the lights on.

Why?

Because Darien’s scoring skills are producing numbers on pace to induce a breakout of arithmophobia throughout the league.

The Wave’s scored a combined —shudder arithmophobes — 22 goals in its three-game winning streak to start the season.

Oudenophobia? Scared of zeros? Darien’s a fright so far in that category too, blanking everyone along the way.

Kendall Wisinski had a hat trick and Sally Cassidy, Tala Garcia and Shea van den Broek scored in the Wave’s most recent math-o-thon, 6-0 over the Knights at Stamford on Thursday, with all the scoring coming in the first half.

Bridget Mahoney had two assists, Wisinski, Cassidy one each.

In goal, Erica Blaze made two stops, sharing the shutout with Grace Aronsohn.

Darien rises to 3-0.

Stamford is winless on the season.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Stamford man charged with sale of marijuana at Woodland Park Next Post Fundraising page established for injured Darien VFW commander
About author
Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress