Obituary: Winthrop Ramore “Win” Stevens, 76, of Bald Head Island, N.C.

Winthrop Ramore “Win” Stevens of Bald Head Island, NC, passed away on August 12, 2017 at the age of 76.

Win was born in Missouri on June 25, 1941, the son of the late John and Louise Stevens.

He attended the University of Missouri and received his BS degree before attending law school. He met his then to be wife Fran and they married in August of 1967. Win and Fran would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Win dedicated his career to the world of advertising, focusing on Family Circle Magazine, Golf Digest and Golf World, Reader’s Digest, Snow Country Magazine, and Tennis Magazine. Win and Fran moved from Darien, CT to Bald Head Island, NC in 2000 where they became enthusiastic members within both the Island community and the Bald Head Island Club.

Win was an active member at the Bald Head Island Club for many years, taking leadership roles on the Golf, Greens, and Finance Committees and also serving on the Board of Governors from 2003 to 2008, and from 2009 to 2012. Win’s passion for all things golf held a close second to his love for his family, friends, and his dogs.

Win is survived by his wife, Frances Stevens; two daughters, Heather Mango and husband, Christian of Winchester, MA, and Jaime Stevens and Eric Turner of Southport, NC; a brother, Rev. Dwight M. Stevens of Palm Beach, FL; six grandchildren, Tyler Stevens, Will Mango, Andrew Mango, Mya Turner, Sophie Mango, and Anna Turner; and his loving dog, Kimani.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, October 13th, at 11 a.m., in the Village Chapel on Bald Head Island, with a reception to follow at the Bald Head Island Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to two organizations: The First Tee of Brunswick County, PO Box 1820, Shallotte, NC 28459, 910-754-5288; or to Missions of Mercy, Rev. Dwight M. Stevens, PO Box 511, Palm Beach, FL 33480.

