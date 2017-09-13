Darien Times

2018 Darien High School National Merit Semifinalists

By Dan Arestia on September 13, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Nine Darien High School seniors have been named National Merit Semifinalists: Paul Hager, Forrest Lazzara, Caroline Lui, Daniel Pfrommer, Samuel Scott, Julia Tong, Justin Van de Graaf, Christopher Vernal and Zhihao Wang. Approximately 16,000 students nationwide have been recognized as National Merit Semi-Finalists. These students will continue in the National Merit program and will be candidates to receive a scholarship from the program. “We are so proud of this exceptional group of students and wish them well as the process moves forward.” Commented Principal Ellen Dunn.

